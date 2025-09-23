Keith Olbermann, the host of Countdown with Keith Olberman, which is produced by iHeart Podcasts via iHeart Radio issued an apology to CNN contributor Scott Jennings after he was reported to FBI Director Kash Patel.

On September 22nd, Jennings reacted to reports that Disney had reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! writing on X, “So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it.”

Gunther Eagleman replied, “The Lefts panic and meltdowns were beautiful though.”

In response to Eagleman, Olbermann posted, “You’re next, motherf***er” and “But keep mugging to the camera.” He then very quickly deleted the posts.

Nevertheless, the posts were captured and Jennings tagged FBI Director Kash Patel to alert him to Olbermann’s threat.

Olbermann has now issued an apology and claims that he was threatening Jennings’ career and not his life. He wrote on X, “I apologize without reservation to Scott Jennings. Yesterday I wrote and immediately deleted 2 responses to him about Kimmel because they could be misinterpreted as a threat to anything besides his career. I immediately replaced them with ones specifying what I actually meant.”

In a subsequent post he added, “I oppose and condemn political violence, and the threat of it. All times are the wrong time to leave even an inadvertent impression of it - but this time is especially wrong I should’ve acknowledged the deletion and apologized yesterday. I’m sorry I delayed.”

This threat and subsequent apology against Jennings comes after Olbermann posted, “Burn in hell, Sinclair. Alongside Charlie Kirk.”

He made the post after Sinclair announced it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on its ABC affiliated stations and demanded that Kimmel issue a formal apology and make a personal donation to both the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA. It also indicated it would not reinstate the program until “appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform.”

