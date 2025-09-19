Numerous leftists melted down and threw temper tantrums after Disney & ABC indefinitely paused Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! show host Jimmy Kimmel lied to viewers about Kirk’s assassin claiming he was a MAGA activist. Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

The assassin had already been identified as Tyler Robinson and Utah governor Spencer Cox noted, “There clearly was a leftist ideology with this assassin.” Additionally, he had revealed that Robinson’s roommate was his boyfriend who was transitioning from male to female, “We do know that the roommate that we originally talked about, we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend, who is transitioning from male to female. So we know that piece.”

Following the show, TV network owners Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group announced they would no longer run Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their ABC affiliated stations.

While all this was happening FCC Chairman Brendan Carr indicated he might pursue regulatory options against Disney for misleading the public. He informed Benny Johnson, “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

“They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest,” he said. “The FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact, a very important matter.”

Additionally, he called on Disney to make change, “Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it's time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that's what comes down the pipe in the future isn't something that we think serves the needs of our local communities. But, but this sort of status quo is obviously not, not acceptable where we are."

After this an ABC News spokesman announced that Kimmel’s show was being pre-empted or canceled. He said, “Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

Numerous leftists threw a fit including former President Barack Obama who rushed to defend Kimmel and wrote on X, “After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like.”

On CNN, its Senior Political Commentator Van Jones described the show being put on pause as a “red line that has been crossed for our industry. For the First Amendment, for the right of people to speak. There was nothing hateful about what was said."

California Democrat Eric Swallwell went on CNN and claimed that Kimmel had a right to his TV show. He said, “Every night [he] has a right to come into any house that wants to watch and entertain Americans just as Greg Gutfeld on Fox has a right to be not funny and go on his network and entertain Americans. It’s a part of who we are. And frankly it should shake every American that the President of the United States is out there firing comedians who make fun of him."

Drew Hernandez reported multiple individuals including Malcolm Nance, Chris Kluwe, and Wajahat Ali called for boycotts against ABC and Disney from both the talent level and consumer level. Ali wrote, “Every major talent that works for ABC and Disney should refuse to show up for work until Jimmy Kimmel is reinstated.”

“Marvel movies need to shutdown. Ditto the sitcoms,” he added. “Collective boycott. Corporations love money more than anything,& this will harm them and force them to do the right thing.”

Nance wrote, “BOYCOTT ABC TELEVISION/ MAKE IT CLEAR TO EVERYONE THEY WILL GET THE TARGET TREATMENT.”

Harry Sisson wrote, “We are witnessing the most brazen attack on free speech in modern American history. Elon, Trump, and MAGA said they were free speech warriors. It’s the exact opposite.”

In another post he wrote, “Are you kidding me??? Sinclair, a huge broadcaster, is now demanding that Jimmy Kimmel apologize and donate to TPUSA before they put his show back on the air. Trump is attacking our rights. It’s not a hypothetical—it’s happening.”

Brooklyn Dad wrote, “THIS IS ABSOLUTE BULLS**T: Disney is pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s show ‘indefinitely’ because he made some comments about Charlie Kirk. Bening the knee to fascism again? F**k you, Disney cowards. I STAND WITH JIMMY KIMMEL.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes wrote, “This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close.”

Actor Ben Stiller wrote, “This isn’t right.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote, “Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time.”

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker wrote, “EVERY CORPORATION IS INSTANTLY FOLDING TO THE ADMIN EVEN WHEN ITS OVER AN UTTERLY INNOFFENSIVE JOKE THE ADMIN DOESNT LIKE! LIBERALS NEED TO WAKE UP!!!! WE ALL HAVE TO FIGHT BACK, THESE WEALTHY ASSHOLES ARENT GOING TO STAND UP FOR ANYTHING BEYOND THEIR BOTTOM LINE!”

Activist JoJo wrote, “Fascism isn’t coming to America. It’s here.”

